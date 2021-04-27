Latest Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, (27th April 2021)

Adsense 300×250

SAR: Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for 24k 10 grams. And Sar. 2,450.02 for one tola. Today live gold price in Saudi Arabia and different cities of Saudi Arabia.

Today Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia (SAR)

Check the latest list of Gold Rates in Saudi Arabia (SAR). (Updated, 27th April 2021)

Location 24k 10g 24k per Tola 22k 10g Saudi Arabia sar 2,101.07 sar 2,450.02 sar 1,925.96

Gold Rates are provided by International Saudi Gold Market. BOL News is a one-stop solution for Gold rates, exchange rates in Pakistan. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange prices.