Currency rates in Pakistan – 24 May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 24 May 2021, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Australian Dollar, Saudi Riyal, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All dollar rates according to the open market.

Also read: Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 24 May 2021

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Find today’s list of foreign currency exchange in Pakistan today. (Updated, 24 May 2021).