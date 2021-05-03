Double Click 970×250

Winner’s of Rs 7500 prize bond Draw list 2021 held today on 3rd may 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 03:34 pm
7500 Prize Bond Complete List 2021

Rawalpindi: Draw No 86 Winner’s List of Rs 7500 prize bond announced today on 3rd May 2021.

According to the representative of National Savings the 1st prize of the prize bond 7500 worth Rs.15,000,000 will be awarded to the single winner while the second prize of the prize bond 7500 worth Rs.5,000,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners and the third prize of the prize bond 1500 will be given to 1696 participants for Rs.93,000/- each.

Also checkPrize Bond Schedule 2021 – Dates Of Prize Bond From JAN 2021 TO DEC 2021

List of Rs 7500 prize bond Draw list 2021

You can find the result of rs 7500 prize bond list 2021.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 7500 PKR Rawalpindi 03-05-2021 15,000,000 PKR 5,000,000 PKR 93,000 PKR
