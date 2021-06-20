Double Click 728 x 90
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market on, 20th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 06:00 am
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (20th, June 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 42 and Rs 42.70 respectively. (Updated, 20th June 2021)

 

Date Symbol Buying Selling
20-6-2021 AED 42 PKR 42.70 PKR

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

