GTA VI is expected to become the most costly video game ever

Rockstar Games working on Grand Theft Auto VI.

It is expected to be the most expensive video game ever made.

Development costs for GTA 6 reach a staggering $2 billion.

Rockstar Games is currently in the process of developing Grand Theft Auto VI, anticipated to be the most expensive video game ever produced. The upcoming title promises to be immense, featuring a vast open-world environment that may include iconic locations like Vice City.

Sources reveal that the development expenses for GTA 6 have skyrocketed to an astounding $2 billion. The project has been in progress since 2014, making it the priciest entertainment creation to date. Rockstar is wholly committed to delivering an extraordinary and groundbreaking gaming experience, setting new industry standards that players can eagerly anticipate upon its release.

