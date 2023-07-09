Tekken 7: Team Pakistan Wins Tekken 7 Gamers8 Nations Cup

Pakistan’s Tekken 7 players secure victory in Gamers8 Nations Cup.

The tournament featured intense matches against top players from Japan and Korea.

The Pakistani team emerges as champions, claiming a significant portion of the $1 million prize pool.

Pakistan’s Tekken 7 competitive scene continues to thrive, despite the game’s age of nearly a decade. Pakistani players have gained significant recognition in recent years, with victories in prestigious tournaments such as EVO, Combo Breaker, and the Tekken World Tour finals. In another remarkable achievement, players from Pakistan have now emerged triumphant in the Gamers8 Nations Cup for Tekken 7.

This victory holds great significance as Pakistani Tekken players have made a significant impact globally, attracting top players from countries like Korea to visit the country for practice. The participation of renowned players such as Knee, Ulsan, Chikurin, and Nobi from Japan and Korea made the tournament highly competitive, featuring intense matches and unexpected outcomes.

Representing Pakistan in the Gamers8 Nations Cup were professional Tekken players Atif Butt, Khan, and Arslan Ash. After a commanding 3-0 victory over Korea, Team Pakistan advanced to the Grand Finals. With a strong performance throughout the tournament, the Pakistani players were the favorites to win the finals.

In the face of formidable Korean opponents, the team once again showcased their skill and emerged as the champions. The tournament boasted a generous prize pool of $1 million, with the winning team securing a well-deserved $500K. All three players have dedicated considerable effort to achieve this milestone and will undoubtedly celebrate their success in the days to come.

