AEW Fight Forever’s Stadium creating some humorous Moments

AEW Fight Forever recently introduced the Stadium Stampede mode, which is generating a lot of excitement among fans due to its thrilling features and gameplay. Despite being available for less than a week, social media is flooded with gameplay videos highlighting the mode’s most absurd and amusing moments, making AEW Fight Forever, and this mode in particular, an instant hit.

Since its inception, AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has aimed to compete with established wrestling companies like WWE and TNA. With the introduction of the Stadium Stampede mode, AEW Fight Forever has taken a bold step to surpass WWE’s popular video game franchise and other wrestling video games. AEW Fight Forever is the franchise’s PC and console game, and while WWE’s recent video games have focused on simulation-style gameplay, AEW opted for an arcade wrestling approach, a style previously explored by WWE in its earlier video game releases.

Players who have enjoyed popular game modes like “Backstage Brawl” and “Falls Count Anywhere” are now relishing the Stadium Stampede mode in AEW Fight Forever. In this mode, they have the opportunity to play as former WWE stars who have joined AEW, including iconic names like The Hardy Boys, Christian, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and many others. The Stadium Stampede mode is inspired by the match of the same name that took place at AEW: Double or Nothing 2020, where five-on-five teams battled it out in Jacksonville’s Ever Bank Stadium. However, the game mode spices things up by featuring a 30-man free-for-all instead of a conventional five-on-five match, adding to the chaos and excitement.

A user named Cartier Framez shared a video in the AEW Fight Forever subreddit, showcasing the wide array of weapons, tools, and objects available for players to use against their opponents in the Stadium Stampede mode of AEW Fight Forever. The safe area continually shrinks, and in this intense environment, three wrestlers armed with items like snow shovels, golf clubs, and other creatively lit tools engage in combat. To secure victory or eliminate an opponent, players must relentlessly attack until their opponent’s health bar is depleted, culminating in some of the most spectacular finisher moves in AEW Fight Forever.

