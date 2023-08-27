Amazon is giving Buy 1, Get 1 Free game offer

Amazon is offering an excellent opportunity for gamers to stock up on Switch.

PS5, and Xbox games at discounted prices through their new offer.

Street Fighter 6 Deluxe is another notable title in this offer.

Advertisement

Amazon is offering an excellent opportunity for gamers to stock up on Switch, PS5, and Xbox games at discounted prices through their new buy one, get one free game sale. This promotion stands out as one of Amazon’s best video game deals this year because they usually run buy two, get one free deal, making this buy one, get one free offer quite unique.

The selection of games in this promotion is impressive. You can find titles like Elden Ring for $45, Like a Dragon: Ishin for $37, and Octopath Traveler 2 for $45. If you’re interested in a less mainstream multiplayer game, consider Isonzo: Deluxe Edition, which is available for just $21. This gritty shooter emphasizes tactics and teamwork while offering engaging shooting mechanics and stunning maps.

Street Fighter 6 Deluxe is another notable title in this offer. It comes with the Year 1 Character Pass and other in-game bonuses and is priced at $70 (down from $85), allowing you to grab the game at a reduced cost and get a second game for free. If you’re in the mood for a lengthy role-playing game and already have Octopath Traveler 2, you might want to explore The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero.

It’s important to note that the buy one, get one free discount will be automatically applied during checkout when you have two eligible items in your shopping cart, with the cheaper item being reduced to $0. Although Amazon hasn’t specified an end date for this promotion, it’s likely to expire by the end of the week. So, it’s a good idea to visit their store soon to take advantage of these great deals on games. You can also use the search box on the offer page to find specific titles you’re interested in.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Amazon to launch credit card in Brazil in partnership with Banco Bradesco The partnership aims to expand Amazon's fintech offerings in the country. The...