Amazon Offer exclusive discounts on Evercade EXP

If you have a fondness for old-school handheld gaming with cartridges and a love for retro games, Blaze Entertainment’s Evercade EXP is a great choice. Right now, you can snag this successor to the original handheld for just $133 on Amazon. What’s more, it already comes loaded with 18 classic Capcom titles and includes the IREM Arcade cartridge. Discounts on the Evercade EXP are rare, so this offer is definitely worth considering. Plus, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll enjoy quick and free shipping.

If the price still feels a bit high, Blaze has another option coming up called the Super Pockets, which cost $60 each and are compatible with the Evercade cartridge library.

The Evercade EXP boasts an 800×480 IPS display, Wi-Fi support, the ability to output video in 720p, and a battery that lasts up to five hours. It even introduces a TATE mode, which lets you play certain games with a vertical screen orientation.

This bundle includes an IREM cartridge with classics like R-Type, Moon Patrol, In the Hunt, Battle Chopper, Lightning Swords, and 10-Yard Fight. While this cartridge provides a great starting point, Blaze Entertainment continues to expand its library with cartridges that focus on classic console and arcade games. Notably, the Evercade EXP also has a built-in collection of exclusive Capcom games that you can’t find on the original Evercade or the Evercade VS home console. Here’s a look at all 18 titles that come with your Evercade EXP:

Mega Man (8-bit)

Mega Man X (16-bit)

Breath of Fire (16-bit)

1942

1943

1944: The Loop Master

Captain Commando

Commando

Final Fight

Forgotten Worlds

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

MERCS

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Strider

Vulgus

