AMD’s expected release date for Gamescom reveal

Germany has long been known as a top destination for lovers of art, culture, and board games. Since 2002, it has also been the proud host of Gamescom, the annual trade fair that showcases video games and their related technology. Gamescom 2023 is currently underway, and it’s already brought some exciting news.

Phantom Liberty DLC, Xbox’s three days of continuous streaming featuring highly anticipated games, and intriguing rumors about new lines of AMD GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) being announced by the AMD team and Senior Vice President Scott Herkelman. While there’s no official confirmation about when AMD will reveal its plans for Gamescom 2023, here’s what we do know for sure as enthusiasts eagerly await the potential new computing power.

Scott Herkelman, who not only serves as AMD’s Executive Vice President but is also the General Manager of AMD’s Graphics Business Unit, has teased the upcoming release of the yet-to-be-launched 7000 series of AMD processors. Those fortunate enough to be present in Germany for the event may even have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with this new technology to witness its performance firsthand.

For those who own AMD graphics cards, it’s worth noting that many of AMD’s products also incorporate proprietary RDNA (Radeon DNA) software. While some gamers may not be aware, RDNA technology not only supports gaming on both mobile and PC platforms but also plays a significant role in the latest generation of gaming consoles like the Xbox X/S and the PS5.

Despite being on the market for only a few years since 2019, RDNA has undergone three iterations, with each version offering improved features and functionality compared to the previous one. In fact, there’s substantial speculation that the upcoming announcement may introduce RDNA 4, promising a remarkable 50 percent improvement in quality over RDNA 3. This potential advancement has garnered considerable excitement among tech enthusiasts.

