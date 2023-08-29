Armored Core 6 players turn their battle into Venom

A creative player has transformed their mech into a striking rendition of Venom.

In the world of Armored Core 6, a creative player has transformed their mech into a striking rendition of Venom, the famous symbiotic character from the Marvel universe. Despite the game being out for only a short time, Armored Core 6 players have been flexing their imagination by crafting mechs inspired by various video game characters and franchises.

Armored Core 6 has made a splash on the PC platform, drawing an impressive 150,000 concurrent players during its opening weekend. Its success is attributed to its deep customization options and engaging gameplay mechanics, including features like Quick Turn and the ability to stagger enemies. Players appreciate the community’s ability to share design codes, enabling them to fine-tune their mechs before heading into combat. The game seems to be living up to expectations, attracting both seasoned veterans and newcomers alike.

A player known as moyu299 on Reddit has recently unveiled their mech creation resembling Venom. The black and white design is remarkably faithful to the character, evoking awe with its monstrous appearance. This mecha interpretation closely mirrors the muscular, alien symbiote, complete with a prominent spider symbol on its chest.

Online users were quick to express their admiration for this mecha version of Venom, with some expressing interest in seeing Carnage and Red Goblin designs. For those curious, the design can be accessed by importing the ID code “91SS76UJ4DQM” in the game’s image editor.

In Armored Core 6, players have access to an extensive array of mech components, allowing them to fine-tune their builds. These components range from daggers to plasma throwers and can be unlocked as the player progresses through the game’s campaign. Containers scattered throughout the game world provide additional items to enhance their mechs, requiring players to use scanning abilities to locate them.

The Armored Core 6 community on Reddit has been buzzing with players showcasing their custom creations and offering assistance to others in crafting unique loadouts. Beyond Venom, players have crafted mechs inspired by well-known characters like Batman and Pepsiman. Additionally, some have incorporated elements from the Gundam franchise, introducing the MSN-O4 Sazabi into the Armored Core 6 universe.

