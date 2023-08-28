Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launch the new PC- exclusive features

Frontiers of Pandora is set to launch with exclusive features aimed at allowing players.

The PC version of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to launch with exclusive features aimed at allowing players to customize and optimize their gaming experience according to their PC setup. These features include PC benchmark tools, expanded graphics settings, support for AMD FSR 2 and DLSS, and more.

Frontiers of Pandora on PC will support advanced graphical features like ray-traced reflections and shadows. PC players will have the flexibility to fine-tune the game’s visuals using various extended graphics options such as spot shadows, diffuse reflection quality, and sun contact shadows. While AMD FSR 2 is confirmed, it’s unclear whether the recently announced FSR 3 will be supported in the future. DLSS support will also be available at launch for players with compatible Nvidia hardware, although the specific DLSS version hasn’t been specified. The game will come with built-in benchmark tools, allowing players to see how their changes affect performance and visual quality.

Ubisoft ensures that the game will support a wide range of resolutions and aspect ratios, including ultrawide monitors and high-resolution multi-monitor setups. Frontiers of Pandora will be optimized for systems with high-core count processors, but it’s designed to run smoothly on various configurations. Ubisoft claims that the game will deliver low latency and stable frame rates across different setups, although they haven’t released tech demos or system requirements yet. You can watch a video showcasing some of these features.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is scheduled for release on December 7. It’s worth noting that the PS5 version of the game will receive free DLC, while Xbox and PC users will need to purchase it separately.

