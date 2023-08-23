Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora updated information release

We’ve been lucky to get our hands on some gameplay footage.

While many details about the game have already been officially revealed.

Based on the footage we’ve observed, accurately gauging the map’s size has been challenging.

Advertisement

As the ongoing playtest for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora carries on, we’ve been lucky to get our hands on some gameplay footage from various sources. This allows us to give you the inside scoop on what we’ve learned. While many details about the game have already been officially revealed, we wanted to reach out to the gaming community to find out what specific aspects of the game they’re curious about.

How big is the game world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Based on the footage we’ve observed, accurately gauging the map’s size has been challenging. Most of it is initially obscured by clouds, which clear as you progress in the game. It appears that unlocking new areas involves capturing outposts in the game.

Navigating the map covers quite a bit of ground, and while using your Ikran significantly reduces travel time, players also have the option to fast travel to captured outposts and camps.

In general, the map offers a diverse range of environments to explore, with something happening almost everywhere you look. Even at night, the world bursts to life with a vibrant array of colors, thanks to the various plants and wildlife inhabiting it.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Avatar: The Way of Water exceeded expectations of box office The Way of Water is surpass the domestic total. Avatar is presently...