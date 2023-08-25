Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 1 is so massive and fun loving

The fixes encompass numerous aspects of the game.

The developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, has released a substantial patch for the beloved CRPG (Computer Role-Playing Game) after a series of hotfixes. This patch addresses a wide range of issues, so many that they surpass the character limit for text on Steam.

The fixes encompass numerous aspects of the game, including story progression, logical consistency, gameplay mechanics, balance adjustments, visual enhancements, and resolving crashes and blockers. In essence, Larian Studios has left no stone unturned in this comprehensive update for Baldur’s Gate 3.

In addition to the patch, Larian shared some intriguing statistics about Baldur’s Gate 3. Players have collectively spent over 200,000,000 hours playing the game since its launch, equivalent to more than 22,000 years. It’s noteworthy that this data is specific to Steam, as the PS5 version is set to release next month, with the Xbox Series X/S version confirmed to arrive before the year’s end. Among other details, Paladins are the most popular class, and Humans and Elves are the preferred races chosen by players. Larian Studios also teased the imminent release of Patch 2, which will focus on performance enhancements.

Exciting changes have been made to BG3’s companions in this update. Numerous fixes have been implemented to provide players with clearer options regarding romance with Gale, ensuring they understand when flirtatious interactions are occurring. Minthara has also received significant attention, preventing players from “breaking” the game by recruiting both Halsin and Minthara simultaneously. Her dialogue and dating options have been updated, although the full impact on the game after recruiting her remains to be seen.

The patch introduces balancing adjustments and gameplay fixes for specific classes and BG3 character options, such as the Dark Urge. Improvements, buffs, and nerfs have been applied where necessary. For instance, some enemies in Tactician Mode have been made even more formidable, impacting the game’s overall challenge.

