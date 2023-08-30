Bethesda shares updates features for the Elder Scrolls 6

The next game in the works from Bethesda Game Studios is The Elder Scrolls 6.

Starfield is confirmed to have at least two DLC expansions.

More details on this are expected in the near future.

This game was initially announced at E3 2018, but since then, the studio has kept most details under wraps, leaving fans eagerly awaiting news about its official title, setting, and general content.

In the time since the initial announcement, Bethesda has been focused on other projects, particularly the ambitious open-world sci-fi RPG, Starfield. With Starfield’s release date approaching, fans can start anticipating more information about The Elder Scrolls 6.

Recently, it was confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 has moved beyond the pre-production phase and is now actively in early development, according to Pete Hines from Bethesda in an interview with Vandal. However, Hines emphasized that the primary focus remains on Starfield, so significant updates on The Elder Scrolls 6 may not arrive anytime soon. Nonetheless, the fact that the game is actively in development is promising, and it suggests that fans might hear more about the game within the next few years.

While Bethesda prepares to launch Starfield, their support for the game won’t stop. Expect regular updates to fix issues and potentially address fan feedback, along with ambitious post-launch content. Starfield is confirmed to have at least two DLC expansions, although the specifics of these expansions are currently unknown. More details on this are expected in the near future.

It’s reasonable to assume that development on The Elder Scrolls 6 will gain momentum once Bethesda finishes supporting Starfield, whether that happens after releasing the two DLC packs or if they decide to extend support further. Looking ahead, Fallout 5 is Bethesda’s next project after The Elder Scrolls 6. However, given the potentially lengthy development timeline for The Elder Scrolls 6, it might be many years before we catch a glimpse of Fallout 5.

