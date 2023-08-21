David Harbour says he wants to made “Alone in the Dark” game

Actor David Harbour shared his thoughts on his experience working on the video game.

He said the motion-capture process wasn’t a “full-born” experience.

Players will have the option to choose which character they want to play.

David Harbour shared his thoughts on his experience working on the video game Alone in the Dark, describing it as having some limitations when it came to performance capture. He expressed his desire to be part of a game that offers a more comprehensive and immersive performance capture process, similar to the kind seen in games associated with God of War designer Cory Barlog.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Harbour began by discussing his role in the upcoming Alone in the Dark game, where he co-stars with actress Jodie Comer. However, he revealed that they did not have the opportunity to work together on the project, stating, “Not at all.”

“It was so tragic that I didn’t. I’m really curious to see how it turned out,” he said, going on to say Alone in the Dark is a “wacky franchise.” He said it’s been through so many different iterations over the years, and some of the games have been “terrible.”

“They were really weird games that didn’t make any sense,” he said.

For the new Alone in the Dark, Harbour said it was “really fun to reboot something weird and risky like that.” But he said the motion-capture process wasn’t a “full-born” experience. It was “just me and some dots on my face in a room,” he said.

Harbour said the fact that his movements were not captured for Alone in the Dark “scares me a little bit,” because he doesn’t have any say in how his character will physically move.

“So if you’re playing the game and you think the character is doing something stupid with their hands that wasn’t my choice, that was some video game designer thinking that human beings move that way [laughs],” he said.

“This was limited in its scope. It was fun to be a part of that, but it wasn’t quite full born,” Harbour said.

In the upcoming game Alone in the Dark, David Harbour takes on the role of Detective Edward Carnby, while Jodie Comer plays Emily Hartwood. Players will have the option to choose which character they want to play as. This spooky game, published by THQ Nordic, is set to launch just in time for the Halloween season on October 25.

Looking beyond his current project, Harbour expressed his eagerness to participate in future video game ventures that involve a more immersive motion-capture process. He pointed to Cory Barlog as an example, highlighting Barlog’s reputation for creating games like God of War, where actors actively interact with the game world, moving around and manipulating objects, rather than just having their facial features scanned.

“If I can carve out a little time, i’d like to do one of those, that’s more involved,” he said.

