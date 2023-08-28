Destiny 2 Crota’s release date reveal

Crota’s End was originally featured in Destiny’s first expansion, The Dark Below.

Destiny 2’s latest season, Season of the Witch, is underway, offering players a slew of new content including themed gear, a fresh Exotic weapon, and matchmade activities. However, one of the highlights of Season 22 is the return of a classic raid: Crota’s End, originally featured in Destiny’s first expansion, The Dark Below.

The raid centers around Crota, a Hive prince responsible for the infamous “Great Disaster” on the Moon, where numerous Guardians fell. In the original Destiny timeline, Crota makes a menacing return, prompting the Vanguard to authorize a new mission to confront and stop him once and for all. Reprised raids in Destiny 2 allow players to revisit these pivotal moments in the game’s history, and Crota’s End is no exception.

This raid promises to be a thrilling race to the finish, with one fireteam earning the coveted bragging rights, glory, and a wrestling belt. We’ve gathered all the essential details below, including the raid’s launch time, Power requirements, and Contest Mode specifics.

