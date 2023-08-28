Destiny 2 witch Removes Time-Gated to Unlock Stasis

Bungie has made it much easier and less frustrating to unlock the Stasis.

Bungie has made it much easier and less frustrating to unlock the Stasis subclass in Destiny 2. They’ve updated the Exo Stranger’s vendor page, allowing players to purchase Aspects and Fragments. Destiny 2 is constantly evolving with seasonal updates bringing changes and quality of life improvements. The Season of the Witch continues this trend, making it easier to obtain older Destiny 2 exotic catalysts by reducing the grind.

Season 22 has significantly impacted content introduced in the Beyond Light expansion from a few years ago. One major addition was the Stasis subclass, which gave players access to powers like slowing, freezing, and shattering. However, acquiring the subclass, along with its fragments and aspects, proved to be a grind. Many of these were time-gated and required players to complete various missions. Season 22 changes all of this.

According to the Season of the Witch patch notes, the Exo Stranger now uses the new vendor subclass system, similar to Ikora’s refreshed inventory system at the Tower when purchasing Light-based abilities. Players still need to complete the Beyond Light campaign to access Stasis, but acquiring its abilities, grenades, fragments, and aspects no longer requires patience. They can be purchased with Glimmer, and players can buy as many as they can afford, whereas previously, only two fragments could be obtained per week.

To find the Exo Stranger, interested players can head to the Beyond fast travel waypoint on Europa. However, be prepared for a substantial Glimmer cost. Supers cost 7,500 Glimmer, class abilities are 1,000 Glimmer, and Melee, Jumps, and Grenades each cost 3,000 Glimmer. Things get even pricier when considering all Stasis Aspects and Fragments, which are priced at 5,000 and 25,000 Glimmer, respectively.

Additionally, Bungie has empowered the other darkness subclass, Strand, through new aspects. These new aspects seem strong, with Titans gravitating toward the Banner of War aspect, enhancing melee and sword kills while providing a healing effect. However, the Weavewalk aspect for Warlocks has become overly powerful, and Bungie has temporarily disabled the new Strand aspect due to player reports of it making users nearly invulnerable.

