Diablo 4 Will Offer Gold Bonus for Limited period

Diablo IV is offering a special event called “Mother’s Blessing Weekend” where players can earn 25% more XP and gold for a limited time. This event is happening from 10 AM PDT on September 1st to 10 AM PDT on September 5th. It applies to both the game’s seasonal realms and its non-seasonal, Eternal realm, and it covers all of the game’s world tiers, so players on various difficulties can benefit.

During this event, players are encouraged to band together and take on demons with renewed enthusiasm. Blizzard, the game’s developer, describes this bonus as a gesture of generosity from the “Blessed Mother,” but it won’t last long.

This event marks the first time Blizzard has introduced extra incentives in Diablo IV since the game’s launch in June. Diablo IV Season 1, which began in July, introduced a new seasonal mechanic called Malignant Hearts. By participating in a season, players can earn a currency called Smoldering Ash, which can be used to enhance various boons throughout the season. One of these boons, the Urn of Aggression, boosts the amount of XP gained from defeating monsters. This pairs nicely with the 25% bonus from the Mother’s Blessing Weekend. Players can reallocate their Smoldering Ash at any time, so those looking to maximize their XP gains during this event can strategically use their resources.

While Diablo IV’s first season is ongoing, Blizzard has already provided a sneak peek at what’s in store for Season 2, titled “Season of Blood.” Season 2 will introduce vampiric powers for players to embrace and incorporate several highly-requested quality-of-life changes. These changes include gems no longer occupying inventory space and the addition of a stash search function. For more details, you can explore what we know about Diablo IV Season 2.

