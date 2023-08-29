ebay’s Labor day offers exclusive sales for Xbox series 2

eBay has launched a new Labor Day event, and it’s an excellent opportunity to save 20%.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is for just $80.

eBay is the refurbished Xbox Elite Series 2 controller.

Advertisement

eBay has launched a new Labor Day event, and it’s an excellent opportunity to save an extra 20% on select items, including a wide range of refurbished electronics. Among the deals, you can snag the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for just $80, a significant discount from its usual price of $180. So, whether you’re looking to pick up some accessories or upgrade your laptop, this event has something for you.

To take advantage of this offer, simply use the code LABORDAYTWENTY at checkout. There are a few limitations to keep in mind, such as a maximum discount of $500 and a limit of two uses per customer. Nonetheless, it’s a fantastic way to save a substantial amount of money.

One standout deal on eBay is the refurbished Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, which can be yours for just $80 when you apply the coupon code mentioned above. This pro-style controller offers features like back paddles, adjustable triggers, and a variety of swappable components, allowing you to customize it to your preferences. Additionally, you’ll find the standard Xbox Controller (Electric Volt) for $32 and the Pulse Red version for $40.

Apart from gaming accessories, laptops are also prominently featured in eBay’s Labor Day event. If you’re in the market for a high-performance laptop, the Alienware x17 R1 Laptop (with an RTX 3080) is available for $1,280, down from its regular price of $1,600. For those seeking a reliable option for school or work, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a steal at $576, marked down from $800.

It’s worth noting that many of the products offered in this event are either open-box or refurbished units. However, they often come with free returns and are sold by reputable sellers and official manufacturers. This should provide some peace of mind when considering these fantastic deals.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read On eBay, the world’s first iPhone 12 Pro Max with a USB-C connector is for sale DEEP, a Slovakian firm, has successfully adapted an Apple iPhone 12 Pro...