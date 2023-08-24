Epic Games store will offer free games for August 31

It’s a charming indie game that pays homage to the classic 8-bit and 16-bit games we all love.

It’s a charming indie game that pays homage to the classic 8-bit and 16-bit games we all love. On the other hand, Deserts of Kharak is a real-time strategy game that takes place on the ground and serves as a prequel to the usual space-themed RTS series. In this game, you’ll navigate the shifting sands of Kharak and uncover the intriguing destiny of Rachel S’jet. You’ll command massive fleets, explore vast environments, engage in tactical combat, and even dive into online multiplayer if that’s your thing. Its arrival on the Epic Games Store should draw in more players, but hey, strategy games aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Luckily, the wait for the next title isn’t too long.

Now, in Cave Story, you step into the shoes of a young, amnesiac boy who discovers that cute rabbit-like creatures called Mimigas have been captured by a mad scientist. Your mission is to rescue them and unveil their mysterious past. The gameplay is pretty straightforward; you can run, jump, shoot, and even fly. Plus, there are various gameplay modes like Boss Rush, a bunch of bosses to defeat, several levels to conquer, 10 unique weapons to wield, and four different endings depending on how you approach the game. It’s a delightful adventure worth checking out.

Epic Games Store August List: Free Games:

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak (August 24 – August 31)

Cave Story+ (August 31 – September 7)

The inclusion of Homeworld and Cave Story+ offers players the best of both worlds: a beloved strategy game and a cherished classic-style indie game. While it’s yet to be seen how they’ll be received, the diversity they bring to the table is commendable.

Now, with Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak joining the Epic Games Store lineup on August 24 (barring one more day), it’s the final game for this month. But fret not, because there’s a lot to look forward to in September. Even if the upcoming selection doesn’t quite match your preferences, remember that the Epic Games Store will introduce new game(s) on September 7. Typically, a little patience pays off in these situations. Some fans are already diving into the latest and upcoming additions, while others might prefer to wait for their ideal game.

