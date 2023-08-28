Fortnite gets new Battle Royale Features

Fortnite has made a significant adjustment to the Upgrade Bench feature.

Fortnite has made a significant adjustment to the Upgrade Bench feature in response to player feedback. Initially, the cost of using the Upgrade Bench was quite high, causing frustration among players. When Fortnite’s battle royale mode first launched, it lacked many of the features and mechanics that are now an integral part of the game. While some players have fond memories of those early days, there are essential features that they would miss if they were to go back to the state of the game in 2017.

Over the past few years, Epic Games has introduced numerous crucial elements to the game, making it nearly impossible for most players to imagine playing without them. Back then, there were very few mobility options, such as launch pads, shopping carts, and impulse grenades. These were insufficient for efficiently navigating the map and staying ahead of the Storm Circle. The lack of mobility items in Chapter 4 Season 3 led to player dissatisfaction, even though it was still a significant improvement compared to Fortnite’s early days. Over time, Epic Games introduced various mobility options, including vehicles, ziplines, Slap Juice, and sprinting, which were undeniably welcome additions.

However, not all gameplay additions were as successful. The Upgrade Benches, designed to allow players to upgrade their weapons’ rarity using gold bars, sounded promising but were prohibitively expensive. As a result, very few players used them, except when required by specific quests. Fortunately, with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, Epic Games silently reduced the amount of gold required for weapon upgrades at the Upgrade Bench. This change was not mentioned in the patch notes.

In Chapter 4 Season 2, players had to spend 500 gold bars to upgrade an Epic rarity weapon at an Upgrade Bench, but now it costs only half that amount. Earning gold bars in Fortnite can be challenging, so many players were hesitant to use the Upgrade Bench and spend their hard-earned resources on a weapon that would last only one match.

Some players speculated that this change might have been unintentional, possibly due to a forgotten discount. However, other in-game items sold by NPCs in Chapter 4 Season 4 remained at their previous prices, suggesting that this reduction in Upgrade Bench costs may be a permanent and intentional change by Epic Games.

