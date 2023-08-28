Genshin Impact soon launch the Spiral Abyss Enemies for Version 4.1

New leaks from the world of Genshin Impact are giving us a sneak peek.

This includes a lineup of brand-new enemies that players will have to face.

In Version 4.1, new adversaries are set to take center stage in the Spiral Abyss.

Advertisement

New leaks from the world of Genshin Impact are giving us a sneak peek at what’s coming to Floor 12 in Version 4.1’s Spiral Abyss cycle. This includes a lineup of brand-new enemies that players will have to face. The Spiral Abyss has always been a challenging endgame feature in the game, serving as a test of a player’s skill and abilities. It offers tougher versions of the enemies and bosses found in the open world, often paired with special buffs that encourage players to experiment with different team compositions. Now, with these leaks, we’re getting a glimpse of what’s in store for the next Spiral Abyss rotation.

The Spiral Abyss has long been a coveted challenge for players looking to prove their mettle and earn more Primogems. Each stage presents a series of time trial challenges, offering better rewards for those who can complete them within set time limits. Some floors require players to protect monoliths, rewarding them for minimizing damage. In Version 4.1, new adversaries are set to take center stage in the Spiral Abyss.

A leaked image, shared by a prominent Genshin Impact leaker known as Bebe, reveals the enemies that will grace Floor 12 of the Version 4.1 Spiral Abyss. The first floor will pit players against a new bird-like boss introduced in Version 4.1 during the first half, and a combination of Riftwolves and Pyro Abyss Mages in the second half. Floor 12-2 will challenge players with Bathysmal Vishaps and Fontaine’s Meka enemies in the first half, followed by the Coppelia version of the Icewind Suite from Version 4.0 in the second half. Finally, the last floor of Version 4.1’s Spiral Abyss will feature the Mirror Maidens, the new Seneschal of Wind, and a new Meka boss introduced in Version 4.1.

The leaks also shed light on the buffs that players can take advantage of during Version 4.1’s Spiral Abyss. The Cleaving Moon buff, starting on October 1, will boost characters’ ATK when they gain or lose HP. Two weeks later, the Converging Moon buff, starting on October 16, will increase characters’ damage after hitting enemies with a Charged Attack. The Spiral Abyss cycle will wrap up with the Coalescing Moon buff on November 1, which enhances a character’s Crit Rate for landing Normal and Charged Attacks.

In addition to the Spiral Abyss changes, Version 4.1 will introduce two new characters to the game’s roster: Neuvillette and Wriothesley. Neuvillette is confirmed as a Hydro character, while Wriothesley is a Cryo unit. Leaks have suggested that both will debut as DPS characters wielding Catalysts as their weapons of choice. This makes them valuable additions to Spiral Abyss teams when Version 4.1 arrives next month.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sony unveils Backbone One PlayStation controller; supports Apple iPhone Sony has created a new controller that enables consumers to play PlayStation...