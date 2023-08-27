Hogwarts Legacy players impress the gamers around the world

A Hogwarts Legacy player recently observed a fascinating detail.

They were impressed by the level of detail.

The PS5 does indeed offer this level of detail, even on a console.

Advertisement

A Hogwarts Legacy player recently observed a fascinating detail about the in-game weather, highlighting the impressive environmental effects. Despite being released just six months ago, Hogwarts Legacy has garnered significant popularity in the gaming community, so it’s not uncommon for fans to spot these intricacies from time to time.

Although the development team hasn’t shared much about the game’s future, it still maintains a sizable player base. This action RPG boasts a captivating open-world setting, a wide array of activities to complete, and stunning environments to explore. As a result, fans often find themselves immersed in the game for hours, trying to uncover all it has to offer. Sometimes, these discoveries can be as simple as noticing the meticulous attention to detail that the developers have put into the in-game weather to enhance the overall experience.

On Reddit, a user named Gallifreyan98724 shared a brief video from Hogwarts Legacy, showcasing the player character running with Natsai Onai, a Gryffindor student, outside Hogwarts Castle. During their run, a light drizzle starts, prompting the Redditor to pause the game and focus on the raindrops. They were impressed by the level of detail, highlighting that even small raindrops from the environment can be seen hitting their character’s robes.

Given the demanding PC requirements for Ultra settings in Hogwarts Legacy, this level of detail should be expected by players. Some comments on the Reddit thread questioned whether this effect was also visible on the PlayStation 5. Others confirmed that the PS5 does indeed offer this level of detail, even on a console. One fan expressed hope for more varied weather patterns and storms, as they had only encountered constant sprinkles. However, fellow fans noted that the game’s setting in Scotland might explain the frequent drizzles.

Beyond the remarkable weather effects, Hogwarts Legacy offers numerous features that players can enjoy during their playthrough. The main storyline allows players to explore most of Hogwarts Castle and its surrounding grounds. With numerous puzzles, caves, and dungeons waiting to be explored, fans will likely spend countless hours discovering and solving each one.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hogwarts Legacy Delay For gaming: All You Need to Know Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche Software's planned Harry Potter Wizarding World game, will be...