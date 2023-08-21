Immortals of Aveum is now streamed online before its launch

Recently, online streams of Immortals of Aveum, the highly anticipated magic-fueled first-person shooter developed by Ascendant Studios and Electronic Arts, began to appear. The game is set to be officially released tomorrow, August 22nd. It’s not unusual for such streams to pop up before a game’s launch, but Electronic Arts has been swift in addressing these broadcasts and taking them down.

One YouTube channel managed to stream almost two hours of gameplay before EA intervened, leading to the removal of the broadcast. However, this incident allowed the gaming community to catch a glimpse of the game and start forming their initial impressions.

One key concern regarding Immortals of Aveum is its demanding system requirements, which were revealed some time ago. These requirements have left many PC gamers anxious about their computer’s capabilities. Understandably so, as this Unreal Engine 5 title boasts stunning graphics and breathtaking visual effects that illuminate the entire gaming environment.

Despite the game’s impressive technical aspects, early comments from viewers on Reddit, who had seen the leaked content on YouTube, suggest that the community may not be as enthusiastic about Immortals of Aveum as initially expected.

