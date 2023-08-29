Lara Croft new game look will amazed gamers

Activision has unveiled a new image of the Lara Croft skin.

Lara Croft will make her way to Call of Duty.

There’s no official release date for the new Tomb Raider game.

Advertisement

Activision has unveiled a new image of the Lara Croft skin that will be available in Call of Duty later this month. This has sparked speculation about whether this could be Lara’s updated appearance for the upcoming Tomb Raider game.

On September 9, Lara Croft will make her way to Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II through a bundle. In the revealed image, she’s depicted with a more classic Lara look, complete with dual pistols, a blue shirt, and long braided hair. Her design also incorporates some elements from the rebooted Tomb Raider series, including her signature necklace.

The Tomb Raider bundle offers players access to the Lara Croft operator, Mach-5 dual pistols, Ice Axe melee weapon, and Mythic Defender SMG. Her finishing move is called “Play for Sport.” Additionally, the bundle includes a Tomb Buggy vehicle skin, a Tomb Raider-themed loading screen, a sticker, and an emblem, although these haven’t been revealed by Activision yet.

Developer Crystal Dynamics announced the new Tomb Raider game in 2022, marking the first installment in the series since 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, developed by Eidos Montreal. The latter concluded a trilogy that began in 2013.

After the announcement of the new Tomb Raider game, Jeff Ross, the director of Days Gone, confirmed that he had joined Crystal Dynamics as a design director.

Whether this new Lara Croft design in Call of Duty aligns with her appearance in the upcoming Tomb Raider game remains uncertain. While the new game lacks an official title, Amazon, the publisher, has described it as a “single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story in the Tomb Raider series.”

Advertisement

In May 2022, Crystal Dynamics was acquired by Embracer Group from Square Enix. The studio is also collaborating on a Perfect Dark reboot with Microsoft’s The Initiative studio. This game was first announced in 2020 and has experienced some staffing changes along the way.

As of now, there’s no official release date for the new Tomb Raider game. Beyond video games, Netflix is working on a Tomb Raider animated series, featuring Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara Croft.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read ebay’s Labor day offers exclusive sales for Xbox series 2 eBay has launched a new Labor Day event, and it's an excellent...