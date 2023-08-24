Last of Us PC port reveals the 1.1.2 updates

Naughty Dog has just unveiled the details of the latest update.

The PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 currently holds a rating of just 59 on Metacritic.

Furthermore, this update tackles specific issues in particular game levels.

Naughty Dog has just unveiled the details of the latest update, version 1.1.2, for the PC edition of The Last of Us Part 1. To provide some context, Sony initially released a full remake of The Last of Us on the PS5 in 2022, and later brought it to the PC earlier this year.

Unfortunately, the PC release of The Last of Us Part 1 encountered a host of issues, including performance problems and optimization troubles. This led to a negative response from gamers who expressed their disappointment by giving the game low ratings, which, in turn, affected the critical score as well. The PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 currently holds a rating of just 59 on Metacritic, a significant drop from the 88 rating of the PS5 release. In response to these issues, Naughty Dog has been consistently rolling out updates, with the most recent one being update 1.1.2.

This latest update, 1.1.2, for the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 is now live and focuses on fixing visual issues and improving the overall user experience. According to the patch notes, it enhances the blending of terrain and various environmental effects such as debris and mud in the game. The update also addresses translation errors and resolves an issue that caused the adaptive trigger resistance on the DualSense controller to malfunction when the triangle button was held while aiming.

Furthermore, this update tackles specific issues in particular game levels. For instance, it resolves a problem that caused the spotlight speed to increase at high frame rates during The Outskirts chapter. Camera shake issues in the Bus Depot level have also been fixed, along with a bug that could obstruct player progress in the Left Behind DLC.

Although update 1.1.2 may seem relatively small in comparison to previous patches, it brings valuable changes aimed at enhancing the overall user experience of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Season 1 of ‘The Last of Us’ was never about saving the world Ellie and Joel set out to save humanity in Season 1 of ...