Naruto game series has new surprising Xbox series features

There’s a useful feature that allows you to block users playing on older Xbox One.

The game will offer cross-generation compatibility.

This ensures the game runs smoothly at 60 frames per second (FPS).

Advertisement

Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, there’s a useful feature that allows you to block users playing on older Xbox One and similar hardware. This helps maintain a specific gaming experience. Bandai Namco announced this feature three months before the game’s release.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections marks the first Naruto game on the current generation of consoles. It brings in a fresh cast of characters and a brand-new storyline as a major attraction. One exciting aspect is the possibility of facing off against an antagonistic Naruto, although how this fits into the overall plot is yet to be revealed. The game will offer cross-generation compatibility, allowing players on PlayStation and Xbox consoles to connect and also supporting PC and the Switch. However, players on current-gen consoles can enable a feature to limit their matchmaking pool, which offers advantages.

For players on PS5 and Xbox Series X, there’s an option to block players from PS4, Xbox One, and Switch during multiplayer matches. This ensures the game runs smoothly at 60 frames per second (FPS). The reason is that the older hardware (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Switch) is locked at 30 FPS to maintain stability. However, the newer consoles can double the frame rate. PC players who meet the recommended system requirements and have a graphics card compatible with DirectX12 can also enjoy 60 FPS but may encounter occasional frame drops during graphically intense scenes, as indicated on the game’s Steam page.

Playing at 60 FPS is a great perk for some players, but it comes with a significant limitation. If you don’t block players using older consoles from joining your match, you’ll be limited to 30 FPS during that match. This decision effectively narrows the pool of potential opponents because there are far more PS4 and Switch users compared to PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Nevertheless, with numerous beloved Naruto characters returning, Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections offers a wide range of options for players when it launches.

With improved frame rates, an exciting new storyline, and an extensive roster of playable characters, Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections appears to offer great value in the series. The true impact of the 60 FPS option will become clear once the game is released, as it remains to be seen how many players will make the transition.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched The Naruto Limited Edition of the Realme GT Neo 3 is an...