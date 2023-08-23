New Destiny 2 timeline allows players to play through short missions

Bungie introduced a cool feature called Timeline Reflections.

During Destiny 2’s Final Shape Showcase, Bungie introduced a cool feature called Timeline Reflections. It lets players experience short missions that showcase significant events from the game’s past. Destiny 2, which launched back in 2017, has gone through a lot of changes and growth since then. With the Destiny Content Vault, some content has been removed, including entire campaigns like the Red War, Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Forsaken. This left newer players who joined later feeling a bit lost.

One area where Bungie faced challenges was providing a smooth experience for new players, often referred to as the “New Light” experience. While newcomers could quickly catch up in the Cosmodrome destination, there were characters and events that were no longer available, making parts of the current storyline confusing or less meaningful. For example, the return of Cayde-6, the Hunter Vanguard, in The Final Shape might not have the same impact on these players.

To bridge this gap, Bungie unveiled a quality-of-life update in the Season of the Witch called Timeline Reflections. These missions aim to help both new and veteran players by summarizing important moments in Destiny 2’s history. You can start these missions from the Director, and they’re designed to be short but impactful, serving as cinematic recaps of key events.

Currently, players have access to three specific missions: Cayde-6’s showdown with the Scorn from the Forsaken campaign, the introduction of Stasis from Beyond Light, and the first appearance of the Lucent Hive from The Witch Queen. It’s likely that more missions will be added over time. To encourage players to check out the available missions, Bungie has included new cinematics and special rewards for completing them. For example, finishing Cayde’s Fate mission rewards you with the Austringer hand cannon.

In Season 22, a new gameplay mechanic called deckbuilding is also introduced. Players can access major and minor arcana as they progress through seasonal missions like Savathun’s Spire. These cards are essential for seasonal gameplay and allow players to create decks of major arcana for use before seasonal missions or minor arcana that provide passive boosts for the entire season.

