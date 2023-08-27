New updated features in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Chapter 4 Season 4: Last Resort, brings a plethora of exciting updates.

A fresh season of Fortnite is upon us, and Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: Last Resort, brings a plethora of exciting updates. This includes a range of new weapons, the return of beloved favorites, eight brand-new battle pass skins, the introduction of three new places of interest (POIs), and plenty more.

New Fortnite seasons can be overwhelming for players, so we’ve gathered all the key information you need in one convenient location – right here! From details on the latest weapons and vehicles to insights on all the skins, including a new addition from the Star Wars universe, this is your comprehensive guide to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Season 4 battle pass:

This season’s battle pass has some exciting highlights, including a Star Wars crossover featuring Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, who will join the game later in the season as a special midseason bonus skin. Alongside Ahsoka, you can unlock seven other skins by progressing through the first 100 levels of the pass. Among these, there’s another crossover with TikTok sensation Khaby Lame, making it the second time an Icon Series skin (the first being Neymar Jr.) has been included in the battle pass. You can explore all the content available in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 battle pass here.

The remaining six characters are creations from Epic Games’ own imagination. They include Nolan Chance, the leader of a heist team, the vampiric villain Kado Thorne, and daring heroes like the getaway driver Piper Pace, the strong and fishy Fish Thicc, the tech-savvy hacker Mae, and Antonia, a mysterious “masked maven.”

New weapons and loot pool in Chapter 4 Season 4:

One of the most exciting aspects of a new Fortnite season is the fresh loot pool. It brings together weapons that were previously unavailable, those making a comeback, and entirely new additions, creating a whole new array of tools for players to use throughout the season. This season offers a plethora of options, including some beloved classics. You can discover all the new weapons featured in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 right here. And if you’re specifically interested in knowing where to find the Exotics and Mythics, we’ve got that covered as well.

New Augments:

On The Go Bag – Every container you open will contain an item typically found in a Heist Bag.

Sniper Striker – Snipers give Siphon upon damaging enemies

Ammo Drop – It not only provides ammunition but also increases the amount of ammo dropped by enemies compared to the usual drop rate.

First Shotgun – Your shotguns will deal increased damage on the first shot

Pistol Salvo – Your pistols will have a reduced fire rate but increased damage

Fast Fisher – Swim faster and instantly loot fishing spots when you wish through them

Returning Augments:

Light Fingers First Assault Advertisement Supercharged Steady Hands SMG Sign Off Keymaster More Parkour Rarity Check Advertisement Sprint Lines Medium Ammo Acquired Mud Warrior Scope Salvo

Introducing Survivor Medals:

A new feature introduced this season is called Survivor Medals. Here’s how it functions: While you’re playing in either the battle royale mode or Zero Build, you’ll need to accomplish Survivor Quests. These quests will challenge you to both outlast a specific number of opponents and eliminate a certain number of opponents. This system appears to discourage players from camping and promotes active gameplay.

