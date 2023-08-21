Pacific Drive release date delayed till 2024

The developer explained that this shift is primarily to safeguard health.

Pacific Drive’s delay joins a list of other games.

Fans can anticipate a new game trailer during the Future Games Show on August 23.

Ironwood Studios has made the tough decision to delay the release of Pacific Drive to the year 2024. Originally slated for a 2023 launch, the developer explained that this shift is primarily to safeguard the health and well-being of its development team as they wrap up work on this rogue-lite driving game.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Ironwood Studios acknowledged their dedication to bringing this unique concept to life and expressed their pride in the progress made so far. However, they emphasized the importance of not compromising their team’s welfare, especially in the crucial final stages of development. They also expressed gratitude for the unwavering support and excitement shown by the growing community of fans.

Pacific Drive’s delay joins a list of other games, including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Ark 2, and Homeworld 3, all pushed back to 2024. Fans can anticipate a new game trailer during the Future Games Show on August 23.

Initially revealed in 2022 during a PlayStation State of Play presentation, Pacific Drive is a first-person survival game with a unique twist. Players navigate the Olympic Exclusion Zone, once the Pacific Northwest, now plagued by eerie phenomena, government secrets, and lurking monsters. Behind the wheel of an old station wagon found in a garage, players must drive their way to safety in this rogue-lite adventure.

GameSpot’s preview of Pacific Drive praised its innovative approach to the rogue-lite genre, offering a tense and exciting experience for players.

