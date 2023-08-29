PC Gamers gets exclusive free games offer for limited time

To grab Hero of the Kingdom 2 for free, interested individuals need to create a GOG account.

The game can then be downloaded from your GOG game library.

Hero of the Kingdom 2 is definitely worth a try.

Advertisement

GOG is giving PC gamers a chance to snag a free game – Hero of the Kingdom 2, but this offer is only available for a limited time. Hero of the Kingdom 2 is a laid-back indie RPG that first came out in 2015 and has garnered positive reviews over the years. With GOG offering it for free, there’s really no reason for PC gamers to miss out on claiming it, whether they want to dive into it immediately or keep it for a rainy day.

In Hero of the Kingdom 2, players step into the shoes of an ordinary villager hailing from a small fishing village. However, when their sister gets kidnapped by pirates, their journey takes an adventurous turn, spanning different parts of the world. The gameplay in Hero of the Kingdom 2 is quite straightforward for a casual RPG. Players obtain quests from NPCs and complete them through point-and-click tasks, which include various adventures and crafting activities. It’s simple yet cozy and offers a rewarding experience.

To grab Hero of the Kingdom 2 for free, interested individuals need to create a GOG account. After that, they can either visit the game’s profile and click the “Go to Giveaway” button or find the giveaway on GOG’s main page. Once there, simply click the prominent green “Add to Library” button. That’s it! The game can then be downloaded from your GOG game library.

Keep in mind that this giveaway has a time limit. If you miss the window, the game’s price will revert to $7.99. The giveaway is set to conclude on Thursday, August 31, at approximately 6:00 AM PT/9:00 AM ET, so PC gamers have just under two days to secure their free copy, which will be yours to keep permanently.

Hero of the Kingdom 2 is definitely worth a try. Despite its seemingly simple premise, it boasts a “Very Positive” review rating on Steam. While it lacks enough Metacritic reviews for a score, user feedback describes it as charming and enjoyable. It could be the perfect game to enjoy between this summer’s big AAA releases.

For those eager to explore more of the Hero of the Kingdom series, GOG is currently running an Autumn Sale with substantial discounts on all the franchise’s games. The original Hero of the Kingdom is available for a mere $1.19, and Hero of the Kingdom 3 is just $2.49. Additionally, the spinoffs Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 1 and 2 can be grabbed for $1.74 and $2.44, respectively. With any luck, developer Lonely Troops has even more exciting Hero of the Kingdom projects in the pipeline for the future.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Persona 3 Pc system requirements revealed Good news for gamers, as the game will be available on most...