Persona 3 Pc system requirements revealed

Persona 3 developer unveiled the PC system requirements for their upcoming RPG remake. Good news for gamers, as the game will be available on most modern gaming platforms. However, if you’re a die-hard Persona 3 fan planning to play on your desktop, it’s time to get your wallet ready.

The Persona community is buzzing with excitement these days. Atlus has been keeping fans updated on its spin-off tactical RPG, Persona 5 Tactica, and recently dropped the release date for Persona 3 Reload. Although this remake doesn’t include the extra content from the extended FES version, fans can still look forward to a fresh and immersive experience. Expect updated visuals, revamped character designs, modern gameplay features, improved battle and dungeon-crawling systems, and more secrets Atlus has yet to reveal.

On Steam, Atlus has posted the official minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Persona 3 Reload, and the good news is that they aren’t as demanding as some might have feared. The minimum requirements call for an Intel Core i7-4790 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti GPU. For the recommended specs, you’ll need an Intel Core i7-4790 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 graphics card. 8 GB of RAM is sufficient, but you’ll want at least 30 GB of storage space for the game.

Additionally, Atlus is using Denuvo to protect the game from tampering. This anti-tamper technology is common in many other games and platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, to prevent piracy and emulation. However, the good news is that you won’t need a powerhouse PC to run Persona 3 Reload. These low system requirements might encourage newcomers to the franchise to give it a shot on PC.

With around six months until Persona 3 Reload’s release, Atlus likely has more details up its sleeve. There are already informative trailers on their official YouTube channel, and fans can expect more as the game’s launch date draws nearer.

