Persona 3 release date reveal

Atlus has just dropped an exciting new trailer for Persona 3 Reload.

The reload trailer confirmed the release date of February 2, 2024.

Japan has an exclusive Persona 3 Reload Limited Box.

Atlus has just dropped an exciting new trailer for Persona 3 Reload, and they’ve officially marked February 2, 2024, as the big day when this RPG remake hits the gaming world. The trailer not only served up some enticing glimpses of what to expect but also spilled the beans on specific characters you’ll encounter in Persona 3 and the tempting pre-order bonuses, giving gamers some extra reasons to count down the days until launch.

It hasn’t been long since Atlus first announced the remake of this beloved role-playing game. Yet, for many Persona enthusiasts, it felt like a long-awaited wish finally granted, especially given the flood of leaks and rumors swirling around the fan community. Even though Atlus recently brought Persona 3 Portable to different platforms in January 2023, fans are likely overjoyed that their plea for a modern remake of the RPG didn’t fall on deaf ears.

The freshly unveiled Persona 3 Reload trailer not only confirmed the release date of February 2, 2024 but also treated us to new gameplay footage. It showcased the main character’s interactions and encounters with other notable Persona 3 characters like Ken Amada, Koromaru, Aigis, and Shinjiro Aragaki. We got a sneak peek at the battle system and dungeon exploration too. Towards the end, Atlus sweetened the deal with details about bonuses and special editions, surely grabbing the attention of many franchise devotees.

Both the Japanese and English game websites have been updated to showcase the various editions up for grabs. Japan has an exclusive Persona 3 Reload Limited Box, packed with goodies like a S.E.E.S. armband, costume DLC, artbook, and an OST. You can even opt to include an Aigis figure with this package, which costs 17,380 yen (around $120 USD) without the figure or 22,880 yen (approximately $160 USD) with it. On the English site, there’s something called the “Aigis Edition” with nearly the same bonuses, except for the exclusive S.E.E.S. armband. However, Atlus hasn’t spilled the beans on the price for the English version of the Aigis Edition, and there’s no mention of a limited edition box without the figure on the English site.

For those leaning towards digital versions, pre-order perks include a mix of the OST, artbook, and Persona 3 Reload costume DLC. If you prefer just the base game, standard editions are also available for pre-order. Since Persona 3 Reload’s release is still a few months away, gamers have ample time to ponder over which edition suits them best.

