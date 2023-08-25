Pokemon fan build a beautiful fountain of Slowpoke

A dedicated Pokemon enthusiast recently showcased their artistic talents.

A dedicated Pokemon enthusiast recently showcased their artistic talents by creating a functional fountain in the shape of Slowpoke, a beloved Water/Psychic-type Pokemon from the first generation (Gen 1). This intricately handcrafted figurine demonstrates the deep love and dedication fans have for the Pokemon franchise, as they invest their time and effort in creating items that express their passion.

Slowpoke has earned a solid fan base over the years, especially being a part of the original Kanto region in Gen 1. In fact, the Pokemon Company recognized its popularity by designating Slowpoke as a tourism ambassador in Japan’s Kagawa Prefecture. Slowpoke also frequently appears in the franchise’s video games and has a variety of unique merchandise featuring its likeness. With its endearing characteristics and a dedicated fan following, it’s no surprise that creative minds are inspired to craft products inspired by Slowpoke.

Amii Tsang, a sculptor and self-proclaimed Pokemon enthusiast who goes by Amii Ceramics, demonstrated their affection for Slowpoke by meticulously hand sculpting a fountain in its likeness. They shared their creative process on Reddit and YouTube, revealing how they carefully molded clay to form the shape of Slowpoke’s head and body. Tsang paid attention to details such as Slowpoke’s small fangs before firing the ceramic in a kiln. To finish the project, they painted the fountain in Slowpoke’s iconic pink, white, and yellow colors, presenting the final product through various lifestyle shots and angles for fellow fans to appreciate.

What makes Tsang’s ceramic figure even more remarkable is its functionality. Openings on top of the figurine’s body and inside its mouth accommodate a water hose. When the water flows, it creates the illusion that the pocket creature is drooling or spitting out water. This clever feature aligns perfectly with Slowpoke’s Water/Psychic-type attributes.

Tsang, a devoted Pokemon fan since 1996, expressed their intention to create more handcrafted Pokemon figures and statues in the future, showcasing their sculpting skills. Fans of Pokemon can look forward to more exciting creations from Tsang by following their content on YouTube and other platforms.

