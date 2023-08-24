Pokemon GO Fest 2023 unlocks many rewards

Pokemon GO is gearing up for a major event called Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global.

Pokemon GO is gearing up for a major event called Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global. Unlike previous events held in specific locations, this one will be accessible to everyone. It’s set to happen on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time each day.

While the event itself is free to join, there’s an option to purchase a $14.99 ticket. This special ticket unlocks a unique research quest involving the mythical Pokemon Diancie and offers various in-game bonuses. However, even if you don’t buy a ticket, you can still participate in the event’s rotating habitats. These habitats will change every hour and will be available twice each day, with the same schedule for both Saturday and Sunday.

For players with the special ticket, there will be challenges to complete during each habitat rotation on Saturday. If a total of 20 challenges are successfully completed by the Pokemon GO community, a set of Ultra Unlock bonuses will be unleashed. These bonuses include a special adventure, raid battles, research tasks, the introduction of new shiny Pokemon (which are still a mystery), increased catch XP, more stardust, and a unique event running from Sunday, September 10, to Friday, September 15.

This later event will introduce new bug-type, electric-type, flying-type, and ice-type Pokemon to the game, although their specific identities have not been revealed yet.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Habitat Schedule:

Advertisement Quartz Terrarium – 10:00am – 11:00am/2:00pm – 3:00pm

Pyrite Sands – 11:00am – 12:00pm/3:00pm – 4:00pm

Malachite Wilderness – 12:00pm – 1:00pm/4:00pm – 5:00pm

Aquamarine Shores – 1:00pm – 2:00pm/5:00pm – 6:00pm

Even if Pokemon GO players don’t manage to complete the Ultra Unlock challenges, there’s still a special adventure waiting for them in the game. This adventure is scheduled from Tuesday, September 5 at 10:00 am to Sunday, September 10 at 10:00 am. Although we don’t have all the details yet, there’s been a hint that Pokemon from the Paldea region might be making their debut in Pokemon GO during this event.

And that’s not all to look forward to during the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global event. New Field Research tasks will be available at PokeStops every hour from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on August 26. There will also be more opportunities to encounter shiny Pokemon for the first time, and players can take advantage of the Raid Ready button to quickly join raid battles. While some aspects of the event require a $14.99 ticket, there will be plenty of activities for all players to enjoy this weekend.

