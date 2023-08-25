A former PlayStation Portable (PSP) gamer made an unexpected discovery.

Red Hot Rumble is a spin-off of Capcom’s Viewtiful Joe series.

The game typically sells for around $20-$30 on eBay.

Advertisement

A former PlayStation Portable (PSP) gamer made an unexpected discovery when they found a copy of Red Hot Rumble for PSP tucked away in the cushions of their 13-year-old sofa, just as they were getting rid of it. Red Hot Rumble is a spin-off of Capcom’s Viewtiful Joe series, known for its beat ’em-up gameplay. However, this particular game takes inspiration from Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series, offering a different style of gameplay.

Red Hot Rumble was initially released in 2005 for the GameCube, followed by the PSP version a year later. Unfortunately, both versions received mixed reviews from critics upon their release. The PSP version of the game holds a 63 overall score on the review aggregation site Metacritic, though it fared somewhat better with users, earning a 7.6 overall user score. The game typically sells for around $20-$30 on eBay, even if it’s just the game disc without the original box and manual.

While Viewtiful Joe: Red Hot Rumble might not be the most renowned title for the PSP, it was certainly a pleasant surprise for Reddit user CasmsVR when they stumbled upon it inside their old sofa. They found the loose UMD (Universal Media Disc) of the game, although it’s unclear if they still have the original packaging. Remarkably, the UMD seems to be in decent condition despite being lost in the sofa for all those years, though CasmsVR mentioned that their PSP was not as fortunate.

For those feeling nostalgic and hoping to play Viewtiful Joe: Red Hot Rumble, it’s important to note that the game is still only available on the PSP and GameCube. The entire Viewtiful Joe franchise remains on older consoles, and there haven’t been any signs of Capcom remastering or re-releasing these games. While other classic Capcom titles have made their way to subscription services like Sony’s PS Plus Premium, it’s uncertain whether Viewtiful Joe: Red Hot Rumble will follow suit. Fans might have to keep their expectations in check regarding its potential return.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sony will continue to sell PSP games on PS3 and PS Vita stores You won't be losing access to digital PSP games anytime soon. When...