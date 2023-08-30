Sea Of Stars exclusive Huge Day-One Sales

The game developer is beyond thrilled as Sea of Stars achieved an impressive milestone.

Sabotage Studio, the game developer, is beyond thrilled as Sea of Stars achieved an impressive milestone by selling over 100,000 copies on its launch day. What makes this even more remarkable is that this retro-style RPG is available in two major gaming subscription services.

The official Sea of Stars Twitter account announced this significant sales achievement and expressed gratitude to the fans for such a strong start. It’s important to note that this RPG was offered as a day-one release for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. It’s also part of the August lineup for Xbox Game Pass.

Sea of Stars was initially revealed in 2020 through a Kickstarter campaign. This turn-based RPG is created by the same team responsible for The Messenger, another retro game inspired by classics like Ninja Gaiden and Super Metroid. Interestingly, Sea of Stars serves as a prequel to The Messenger, even though they belong to different gaming genres.

Critics have given Sea of Stars exceptionally positive reviews, with many noting its resemblance to classic RPGs such as Chrono Trigger, Illusion of Gaia, and Super Mario RPG. This is impressive praise indeed.

Priced at $35, Sea of Stars can be played on various platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The RPG revolves around the story of Valerie and Zale, known as the Children of the Solstice, who must join forces to confront a formidable adversary known as The Fleshmancer.

