Star Rail hints towards new version 1.4

There’s exciting news for fans of Honkai: Star Rail as a recent leak hints at two new quests planned for the game’s Version 1.4 update, which includes the continuation of the main storyline. In this sci-fi RPG by HoYoverse, players have various ways to immerse themselves in its futuristic world, thanks to a variety of events and missions. These missions come in different forms, from Trailblaze Missions that drive the main story to Companion Quests that delve into individual character stories. The upcoming update is expected to bring two significant quests.

Historically, most Honkai: Star Rail updates have expanded the main story through Trailblaze Missions. The game’s main story has already taken players to the icy planet of Belobog and the China-themed planetary ship of Xianzhou Luofu. Companion Quests have also provided insights into characters like Gepard, Yanqing, and Kafka. Now, Version 1.4 promises to both continue the storyline and shed more light on a beloved character.

A leak from Honkai Star Rail, shared by leaker hsr_stuff2 through fellow leaker Honeyhunter, reveals these two new quests in Version 1.4. The next update is expected to feature the “Future Market” storyline as part of the Trailblaze Mission, taking players back to Belobog, where the adventure began. Additionally, there will be a Companion Quest for one of the game’s newer characters, Jingliu, called “Clouds Leave No Trace.” Version 1.4 is tentatively scheduled for release on October 11.

The introduction of these quests aligns with the arrival of two new characters in the upcoming update. Version 1.4 will showcase two DPS-oriented five-star characters, Topaz and Jingliu. A four-star character, Guinaifen, is also rumored to join the game as a Nihility character specializing in debuffs. Furthermore, speculations suggest that the update might bring back Honkai: Star Rail’s first re-run banner, featuring Seele in the limited gacha.

Excitingly, new quests and characters aren’t the only treats in store for Honkai: Star Rail players in Version 1.4. Recent leaks indicate that players may have the opportunity to acquire a free four-star character. There are also rumors of the game’s first character skin in development, specifically a March 7th skin, although the release date remains unconfirmed. As Honkai: Star Rail continues to evolve, players can look forward to a wealth of content and updates in this captivating sci-fi RPG.

