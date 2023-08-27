Star Rail Leak launching free 4-Star Character in 1.4 version

Star Rail’s “Honey Hunter World” database has revealed its existence.

It has been officially confirmed that both Hook and Pela will appear in Version 1.3.

Star Rail has continued to expand its character roster significantly since its debut in April.

Advertisement

According to recent leaks, players of the game Star Rail can expect to receive a free four-star character when Version 1.4 launches later this year. HoYoverse, the creator of this sci-fi RPG, has already been quite generous with opportunities for players to obtain their favorite characters within the game. They’ve offered free login rewards on multiple occasions, and they’ve partnered with Amazon Prime Gaming to provide Stellar Jades and Star Rail Special Passes. Now, leaks are suggesting that a free four-star character will be added in a future update.

This wouldn’t be the first time that HoYoverse has given free characters to players. Their pre-registration campaign for Star Rail rewarded players with a free copy of Serval when they surpassed 3.5 million users, a goal quickly achieved by the enthusiastic fanbase. The game has also offered four-star characters like Sushang and Herta as rewards for completing in-game events within Honkai: Star Rail. According to recent leaks, Version 1.4 of Star Rail will bring even more freebies for players.

A newly discovered item in Honkai: Star Rail’s “Honey Hunter World” database has revealed the existence of a free four-star character coming in Version 1.4. The description from the data mine suggests that players will be able to use this in-game item to claim a free copy of either Luka, Serval, Hook, or Pela. Unfortunately, there is no information available yet on how players will obtain this item in the game. It’s worth noting that Luka is the only character from this group who was not part of the game’s initial roster. Luka was introduced along with Kafka during the second half of Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 1.2 update.

Additionally, three of these four featured characters are rumored to make appearances in upcoming updates. HoYoverse has officially confirmed that both Hook and Pela will appear in Version 1.3, alongside the new five-star character Fu Xuan. Leaks have also hinted at Luka’s return in the Version 1.4 update, possibly as part of Topaz’s banner along with the new four-star character Guinaifen.

This addition of a new free reward for players comes as Honkai: Star Rail continues to expand its character roster significantly since its debut in April. Each update has introduced a trio of new characters, and the upcoming Version 1.3 will add Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx to the roster. There are even rumors of potential crossover characters from Honkai Impact 3rd, such as Star Rail versions of Raiden Mei and Yae Sakura. The introduction of a new free reward provides players with the opportunity to acquire characters they may have missed.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read AEW Fight Forever’s Stadium creating some humorous Moments AEW Fight Forever recently introduced the Stadium Stampede mode. The mode's most...