Star Rail players Disappointed by latest version

Star Rail is feeling let down by a new Trailblaze Mission introduced in Version 1.3 of the game. Honkai: Star Rail regularly receives updates, which often include story missions, character quests, events, and opportunities to acquire new characters.

Trailblaze Missions in Honkai: Star Rail serves a role similar to Archon Quests in Genshin Impact by advancing the main storyline. The game already boasts a substantial main story and more missions are planned for future updates. However, the latest update in Version 1.3 has raised concerns among some fans.

Several players have taken to Reddit to voice their grievances, expressing disappointment that the new Trailblaze Mission in Version 1.3 is remarkably short. For example, a user named __singularity noted that these significant updates occur every six weeks, and they were let down that the primary story mission could be completed in less than an hour. They also critiqued the pacing of Honkai: Star Rail and called for the development team to provide more substantial content in future patches.

Another user, Flindo00, expressed hope that this brief mission isn’t indicative of a new trend, mentioning that the new Trailblaze Mission lasts only around 15 minutes. While the exact duration may vary for different players, it seems that this story’s mission is considerably shorter than previous ones. Flindo00 also felt that Honkai: Star Rail players were receiving less content compared to the updates in Genshin Impact. Similar complaints can be found in other Reddit posts, with multiple users expressing dissatisfaction regarding the brevity of the story mission in Version 1.3 of Honkai: Star Rail.

The comment sections of these posts are filled with disappointed fans. Some users even noted that the maintenance period for the update was longer than the actual content it provided. Others pointed out that since Honkai: Star Rail lacks an open-world aspect like Genshin Impact, the development team should allocate more time and resources to deliver longer and more engaging quests. However, it’s worth mentioning that the primary focus of this Honkai: Star Rail update is the new Simulated Universe content, which players will have to wait a few days to access.

