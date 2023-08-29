Star Wars: Ahsoka Premiere Beat will explore big missions

Ahsoka retains her strong sense of justice and compassion.

“Ahsoka” appears to hold some intriguing ties to the broader Star Wars universe, but its initial performance on Disney Plus suggests promising results. Concerns had arisen about the show relying heavily on references to past Star Wars entries, potentially alienating casual viewers who may not have seen them. In Ahsoka, characters make significant references to pivotal moments that might fly over the heads of some viewers. However, this hasn’t prevented the series from making a strong debut on Disney Plus, and early numbers may indicate a new high for the Star Wars franchise.

FlixPatrol, a tracker of movie and TV ratings, recently shared its findings regarding Ahsoka’s first few days on Disney Plus. The results might be surprising to those not well-versed in the characters and lore. According to FlixPatrol, Ahsoka has already outperformed The Mandalorian season 3 in terms of viewership within the first week of both series. While the numbers are quite close, with both series scoring around 660, Ahsoka seems to be gaining a slight edge in popularity.

In “Ahsoka,” Rosario Dawson takes on the role of the Togruta former Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, a character well-known to fans of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series. Despite leaving the Jedi Order during The Clone Wars, Ahsoka retains her strong sense of justice and compassion, traveling the galaxy to aid where she can. The show also prominently features characters from Rebels, including Sabine Wren and General Hera Syndulla, both playing significant roles in the battle against a mysterious new threat attempting to revive an older, equally enigmatic threat.

The series introduces new and returning villains, with Ray Stevenson portraying Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi turned mercenary in the employ of Morgan Elsbeth, played by Diana Lee Inosanto, alongside her apprentice Shin Hati, portrayed by Ivanna Sakhno. Morgan previously appeared in The Mandalorian season 2, where Ahsoka sought information about the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Imperial officer who vanished in the finale of Star Wars Rebels alongside the series’ hero, Ezra Bridger, who is also Ahsoka’s friend. Now, Ahsoka and her allies have found a way to rescue Ezra, but Morgan intends to use that information to bring back Thrawn.

It’s clear that “Ahsoka” might require some prior knowledge for viewers to fully appreciate its intricacies. Longtime fans have been speculating about the potential return of classic Star Wars characters, and this enthusiasm is unlikely to wane. However, the numbers indicate that newcomers are still discovering and enjoying this new show. At the very least, this speaks to the effectiveness of the marketing efforts. Let’s hope the series can maintain this momentum.

