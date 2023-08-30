Starfield collaborated with Imagine Dragons to launch a song

Bethesda collaborated with the band Imagine Dragons.

To build excitement for the release of Starfield, Bethesda collaborated with the band Imagine Dragons to create a brand-new song inspired by the game. This track, titled “Children of the Sky (a Starfield song),” seems to draw inspiration from the themes and concepts within the game.

The song’s lyrics include lines like “We’re children of the sky, flying up so high, let me be that one to find the brightest sun.” Another verse goes, “When we look back, what will we see? We were a part of everything, up in the heavens, down in the seas, we were a part of everything.” You can listen to the song in the video provided or stream it on your preferred music platform.

Imagine Dragons has previously created music for the League of Legends TV series Arcane and performed it at The Game Awards. They join a list of high-profile musicians who have contributed original songs to video games, with Paul McCartney’s “Hope for the Future” for Destiny being another notable example.

If you don’t have Game Pass and plan to purchase Starfield, it’s worth noting that preorders are currently discounted. This might be an opportune moment to secure your copy. Additionally, all Starfield preorders come with the Old Mars Skin Pack, featuring various in-game skins. You can find more information about available editions and their contents in GameSpot’s Starfield preorder guide.

For those eager to dive into Starfield as soon as it’s released, you can start preloading it on Xbox PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam, as well as on Xbox consoles. However, be prepared for the game to require a substantial amount of storage space.

Starfield is set to launch on August 31 for the $100 Constellation Edition and the $35 upgrade offer, while everyone else can begin their interstellar adventures on September 5.

