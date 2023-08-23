Tekken 8 game launch date revealed

Bandai Namco made a recent announcement at Gamescom 2023.

Tekken 8, is the tenth installment in this long-running series.

Tekken 8 introduces an exciting single-player experience called Arcade Quest.

The excitement for beat ’em up games is on the rise and it’s expected to continue until early 2024. Bandai Namco made a recent announcement at Gamescom 2023 that Tekken 8 is all set to hit the gaming scene on January 26th. It’ll be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and you can already pre-order it.

Tekken 8, the tenth installment in this long-running series, boasts an impressive roster of 32 unique fighters. The latest trailer highlights that this game marks the beginning of a “new Tekken era,” coinciding with the departure of the series’ long-standing antagonist, Heihachi Mishima.

Additionally, Tekken 8 introduces an exciting single-player experience called Arcade Quest, somewhat similar to Street Fighter’s new World Tour Mode, but with its own twist. In Arcade Quest, players can create their own character and embark on a journey that involves participating in Tekken tournaments within a virtual arcade setting. This adds an interesting layer of meta-reality to the gameplay.

Is Tekken x Street Fighter Confirmed?

Tekken x Street Fighter has officially been confirmed by Katsuhiro Harada, the creator of Tekken, and Yoshinori Ono, the former producer of Street Fighter. It’s likely to be a follow-up to Street Fighter x Tekken, which was released back in 2012.

The confirmation happened in quite a fun way. During the EVO 2023 fighting game tournament, Harada was on stage when Ono suddenly made a surprise appearance. Ono mentioned a certain “homework” they had, which was apparently related to “Tekken X.” Before he could say more, Harada interrupted him and playfully kicked him off the stage. The crowd went absolutely wild upon hearing this news.

