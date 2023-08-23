The Playstation portal will soon launch at a $199.99 price

First off, they’re introducing the Project Q.

In May, they gave us a sneak peek at the dedicated PS5 remote-play device.

Now, they’re sharing more details about these products.

Advertisement

PlayStation has some exciting news to share about their upcoming hardware products. First off, they’re introducing the PlayStation Portal, previously known as PlayStation Project Q, which is set to launch later this year at a price of $199.99.

Since the release of the PS5, players worldwide have embraced the impressive gaming experiences it offers, thanks to features like the immersive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the DualSense wireless controller. The PlayStation community’s enthusiasm has motivated Sony to continue innovating, and they’re thrilled to reveal more about their upcoming hardware.

In May, they gave us a sneak peek at the dedicated PS5 remote play device, now officially named the PlayStation Portal remote player, and their first wireless earbuds, known as Pulse Explore. Now, they’re sharing more details about these products and introducing a new over-the-ear wireless headset called Pulse Elite. Both Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore provide exceptional low-latency, lossless audio when used with PS5 and PlayStation Portal, thanks to Sony’s new PlayStation Link wireless technology.

The PlayStation Portal remote player is designed to bring the PS5 gaming experience to the palm of your hand. It features key elements of the DualSense wireless controller, such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. The impressive 8-inch LCD screen supports 1080p resolution at 60fps, delivering the high-definition visuals expected from top-tier game developers.

This device is perfect for gamers who may need to share the living room TV or want to play PS5 games in another part of the house. It connects wirelessly to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, allowing you to seamlessly switch from playing on your PS5 to the PlayStation Portal. It can play supported games already installed on your PS5 and uses the DualSense controller. Additionally, it includes a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio. Please note that it does not support PS VR2 games or games streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming.

In addition to the PlayStation Portal, Sony is also unveiling more details about their wireless earbuds and introducing a new wireless headset, promising a fantastic audio experience for PlayStation gamers.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read GTA 5 and GTA online is releasing on PlayStation 5 Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 and GTA online are getting released for...