The Pokemon Company revenue increases in Multibillion-Dollar

The Pokémon Company secured a prominent spot on this list.

The report discloses that The Pokémon Company claimed the 5th position.

The Pokémon Company achieved a remarkable 36.5% growth.

Advertisement

Behind the scenes of one of the most beloved pop culture phenomena, The Pokémon Company International, there’s a remarkable financial success story unfolding. Recent financial reports reveal the astounding growth in revenue that the cherished Pokémon franchise has achieved, and the numbers are nothing short of astonishing.

License Global, a reputable source for global consumer products and brand licensing news, has released its “Top 10 Global Licensors of 2023” financial report. It comes as no surprise that The Pokémon Company secured a prominent spot on this list, but what truly stands out is the remarkable surge in Pokémon’s licensing profits compared to the previous fiscal year.

The report discloses that The Pokémon Company claimed the 5th position, amassing a staggering $11.6 billion in total revenue from sales of licensed products. This includes a wide range of items, from digital and physical games to clothing, collectibles, trading cards, accessories, toys, and all other officially licensed merchandise. Beyond the impressive profit figures, the company’s growth over a single year is undeniably remarkable. In 2022, The Pokémon Company achieved a remarkable 36.5% growth compared to the previous fiscal year, ranking it as the 2nd highest in brand growth according to License Global’s report. This underscores the unwavering loyalty of Pokémon fans and the community.

The License Global list of top brand licensors also featured notable names such as The Walt Disney Company at #1 and NBCUniversal at #7. Of special note is Universal Studios, which recently began selling exclusive licensed Pokémon merchandise at its Osaka, Japan location. This undoubtedly contributed to the high rankings of both companies in this financial report.

Since its debut in 1996 with Pokémon Green and Pokémon Red, the Pokémon brand has become a household name worldwide, continuously attracting fans with its endearing characters and heartwarming stories. Whether in the form of games, television series, or an extensive array of adorable merchandise, it should come as no surprise that The Pokémon Company stands as one of the most influential and profitable brands globally. Fans of all ages continue to gravitate toward all things Pokémon, and The Pokémon Company is well aware of the enduring loyalty it enjoys. As long as Pokémon remains an integral part of countless lives worldwide, The Pokémon Company is poised to continue offering an abundance of merchandise and games to its devoted fan base.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pokemon Company purchased printing company for trading card game Millennium Print Group, a company that prints cards for the massively popular...