Wonder Woman Developer reveal that multiple DC character soon appear in games

Monolith Studios, the company behind games like Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and the upcoming Wonder Woman game, might have more DC-based projects in the works, according to a recent job listing. After gaining recognition for their well-received Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, Shadow of War, Monolith Studios revealed their development of an open-world Wonder Woman game during The Game Awards in 2021. While not much is known about this upcoming Wonder Woman game, it’s expected to feature Monolith’s unique Nemesis System, which made encounters in Shadow of Mordor more personal by having enemies remember players and their actions.

It may be some time before we get more details about Monolith’s Wonder Woman game. However, fans can look forward to playing as Diana Prince in next year’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, set in Rocksteady’s beloved Batman: Arkham universe. In this co-op shooter, players will take on the role of Task Force X as they face off against rogue Earth heroes. WB Games Montreal, the studio behind last year’s Gotham Knights, is also working on a DC-based title, though the specific hero or team it focuses on remains a mystery for now.

Now, there are hints that Monolith Studios could be developing more DC games, as suggested by a recent job listing for an Executive Producer role. Observant Twitter users, like James Sigfield, have pointed out that the job posting mentions working on multiple projects and requires knowledge of the DC franchise and its various characters.

While this is currently speculation, some users speculate that Monolith’s new project might be related to DC Studios and its upcoming reboot of the DC Cinematic Universe. James Gunn, the head of DC Studios, has hinted at expanding the company’s slate of superhero movies to include tie-in video games since he was appointed co-chair of the superhero brand. However, specific plans remain undisclosed.

Officially, all that’s known is that Monolith Studios is hiring an Executive Producer for a set of undisclosed projects, with a notable mention of DC. This strongly suggests that the studio may be working on more superhero titles alongside the upcoming Wonder Woman game. Whether these games will tie into James Gunn’s new DC Cinematic Universe or remain standalone remains a mystery, but it appears that a new wave of DC titles is on the horizon, potentially rivaling successful comic book games like Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man series.

