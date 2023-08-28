Wordle Answer today: Check #801 Hints and Clues for 29 August 2023

Whether you’re starting your day with Wordle or using it to unwind after a busy one, we’ve got you covered with the Wordle solution for today, August 29th.

If you’re new to Wordle, the objective is to figure out a five-letter word of the day within six attempts. The fewer guesses you use, the better your performance, and if you can’t guess the word at all, you’ll lose your winning streak.

This is why finding today’s Wordle answer is so important; players take pride in maintaining their streaks. Instead of risking a risky last guess, why not take advantage of a few hints or, if all else fails, get the definitive answer? Check out this page for more details.

Today’s Wordle Hints and Clues

Advertisement Today’s wordle word contains a total of 2 Vowels and 3 consonants.

Today’s wordle word starts with a consonant.

No duplicate letter is present in today’s wordle word.

Today’s Word meaning is “skip or dance about in a lively or playful way.”.

children were _____ing about the room”.( Today’s word sentence!)

Advertisement

Wordle Answer For Word 801 on 29 August 2023

If the provided hints haven’t completely cleared things up and you’re determined to maintain your winning streak, would you like some additional assistance?

The Wordle answer today is “CAPER”

Regrettably, our winning streak came to an end today as we were unable to correctly guess the word ‘Verve’ within the provided attempts. Let’s remain hopeful for a more successful day tomorrow!

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.