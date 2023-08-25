Xbox Controller new Designs will blown-up your mind

PDP has introduced a unique range of gaming controllers and headsets.

These colorful gaming accessories are designed with eye-catching visuals.

The pricing for these controllers ranges from $40 to $60, while the headsets are priced at $40.

Advertisement

PDP has introduced a unique range of gaming controllers and headsets under the REALMz brand. These colorful gaming accessories are designed with eye-catching visuals and include miniature figurines inside. They are themed around popular IPs from Sega, Nintendo, and Hasbro, and will be compatible with both Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.

So, how do they function? Each controller features a transparent shell, allowing you to see miniature figurines of iconic video game characters like Sonic the Hedgehog, Knuckles, and Tails inside. These controllers are available in both wired and wireless configurations (for the Switch) and come with LED lighting effects and decals inspired by scenes from the IPs they represent. The pricing for these controllers ranges from $40 to $60, while the headsets are priced at $40.

In upcoming collaborations, you can expect to see Optimus Prime and Pikmin-themed accessories added to the lineup. Additionally, this product line will expand to include headsets featuring Sonic’s signature red, white, and blue colors, with Sonic himself appearing inside one of the earcups.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Microsoft Xbox introduces new voice reporting feature Microsoft has introduced a valuable safety feature for Xbox users to combat...