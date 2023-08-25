Xbox giving party for their animal console

Xbox is running a fun giveaway featuring an adorable Xbox Series console.

Xbox is running a fun giveaway featuring an adorable Xbox Series S console and controller bundle inspired by the upcoming game Party Animals. The prize includes not one but two Xbox Series S consoles along with an Xbox Series X|S controller.

Party Animals is a family-friendly multiplayer party game that was first announced back in 2019. In this game, you get to play as cute animals having brawls in various settings. It’s designed for fun and laughter with family and friends. The game is set to release on PC and Xbox consoles on September 20, which is also when the lucky winner of the giveaway will be selected.

Now, let’s talk about these special Xbox Series S consoles and controllers. Both consoles sport a vibrant neon tangerine color, except for the front panel, which has a lighter orange-yellow shade. You can tell them apart by the adorable animal characters peeking over the edge of the side panels. One console features a charming cat character named Macchiato, while the other showcases the sweet corgi character Nemo, who happens to be the game’s mascot. The controller follows the same color scheme, with tangerine as the main color and accents of yellow on the thumbsticks, bumpers, triggers, and D-pad.

As for Party Animals, it’s all about competitive gameplay where you and your friends battle it out to be the last one standing. You can pick from twelve cute animal characters and engage in punches, jumps, throws, kicks, and headbutts to claim victory. Each level comes with various challenges and obstacles that can either help or hinder your progress. Currently, the game offers four maps and two game modes: Last Stand, a free-for-all showdown, and Snatch Squad, a capture-the-flag-style mode.

Party Animals draws inspiration from games like Gang Beasts and Human: Fall Flat, and it’s already piqued the interest of gamers everywhere due to its adorable characters and exciting battle-style gameplay. However, some concerns have been raised about the game launching with only four maps and two game modes. With so many party games available, Party Animals needs to stand out in terms of cuteness, enjoyment, and replay value to capture players’ hearts. The game has been in development for quite a while and has had multiple open demos since 2020, so expectations are high. If Party Animals can deliver on its promise of cuteness, fun, and lasting appeal, it’s sure to become a favorite among party game enthusiasts.

